Win! Tickets to screening of Antony & Cleopatra live from London

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough this month with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo in Shakespeare’s great tragedy of politics, passion and power Antony & Cleopatra.

Caesar and his assassins are dead and General Mark Antony now rules Rome.

But at the fringes of a war-torn empire, the Egyptian queen Cleopatra and Mark Antony have fallen in love.

In a tragic fight between devotion and duty, obsession becomes a catalyst for war.

The screening is at Trinity Arts Centre on Sunday, January 27 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

