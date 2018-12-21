Win! Tickets to screening of Andre Rieu’s new year concert

The new year starts in style at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough with a screening of Andre Rieu’s 2019 New Year’s Concert from Sydney.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Dubbed ‘the king of waltz’ André Rieu will bring to millions of fans across the world, his New Year’s concert recorded live in Sydney, Australia.

Join the Dutch maestro, for a magical evening of music and dance featuring world class singers and surprises.

With show tunes, classical music and plenty of festive fun it promises to be a great way to start the new year.

The screening is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, January 5 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us what nationality is Andre Rieu – a) Dutch, b) Indian or c) Chinese?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Andre Rieu concert competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, January 1 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.