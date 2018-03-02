Win! Tickets to Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly show

The legendary sound of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly comes to Gainsborough this month in Through The Decades with Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.,

Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly both grew up in the same part of Texas and both brought a unique Texas influence into their music.

Through their creative writing, their individual sounds were born.

Roy Orbison went on to write so many songs including Only the Lonely and Crying.

Buddy Holly, in his short career, showed his writing talents, which earned him 13th place in Rolling Stone Magazine’s 100 Greatest Artists of all Time.

Darren Page teams up with Marc Robinson, who both have individual careers dedicated to Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly respectively, performing all over world.

Together, they present a two-hour show, that will feature all the classic hits, and few earlier ones too.

The show is in Gainsborough on Saturday, March 17.

Tickets are £17.50 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/2FxDp8p

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us what Roy Orbison’s nickname was – a) The Big R, b) The Big O or c) The Big D?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Closing date for entries is Monday, March 12.

Terms and conditions are at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk