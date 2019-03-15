Win! Tickets to Murder, She Didn’t Write in Gainsborough

Off the back of yet another successful Edinburgh Fringe run last summer, Degrees of Error’s hilarious and innovative Murder, She Didn’t Write comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

In this wild and anarchic show, the audience becomes both author and sleuth as they are invited to help to create their very own Agatha Christie-style masterpiece.

Miss Crimson poisoned in the parlour or Mr Gold exploded by cannon in Sainsbury’s? You decide.

The show is on Thursday, March 28 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15, £13 and £12 (group bookings) on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these is a famous detective – a) Poldark, b) Sherlock or c) Doctor Who?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Murder, She Didn’t Write competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, March 25 at 12noon will win the prize.

