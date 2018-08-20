Win! Tickets to live streaming of Julie from the National Theatre

National Theatre Live returns to Gainsborough next month with a live streaming of Julie at Trinity Arts Centre.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Julie is based on August Strindberg’s Miss Julie and finds the setting changed for the 19th century Swedish court for modern London.

Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late night party.

In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them.

Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean.

It descends into a savage fight for survival.

The live streaming is on Thursday, September 6 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us which city Julie it set in – a) London, b) Nottingham or c ) Sheffield?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put National Theatre Live competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Friday, August 28 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website.

The editor’s decision is final.