Win! Tickets to live screening of Richard II in Gainsborough

National Theatre Live returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month with Simon Russell Beale in Shakespeare’s The Tragedy of King Richard II.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Richard II is irresponsible, foolish and vain.

His weak leadership sends his kingdom into disarray and his court into uproar. Seeing no other option but to seize power, the ambitious Bolingbroke challenges the throne and the king’s divine right to rule.

Simon Russell Beale returns to NT Live screens following appearances in Timon of Athens and King Lear.

The screening is on Tuesday, January 15 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us which city is the National Theatre in – a) Leicester, b) London or c) Manchester?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Thursday, January 10 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.