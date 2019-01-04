Win! Tickets to live screening of La Bayadere from Moscow at Trinity Arts

Bolshoi Ballet Live is back in Gainsborough this month with a screening of La Bayadere at Trinity Arts Centre.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

La Bayadere is one of the greatest works classical ballet history – a story of love, death and vengeful judgement set in India.

The temple dancer Nikiya and the warrior Solor fall deeply in love, giving way to heated passions, and murderous intrigues when the Rajah and his daughter Gamzatti discover their forbidden love.

La Bayadere features one of the most iconic scenes in ballet, the Kingdom of the Shades, which illuminates the tragic tale of Nikiya’s doomed love for Solor, and their ultimate redemption.

The screening is on Sunday, January 20 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the screening, just tell us which country La Bayadere is set in – a) India, b) Wales or c) Japan?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put La Bayadere competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, January 15 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.