Win! Tickets to live screening of Bolshoi Ballet’s performance of The Golden Age

The Bolshoi Ballet is beaming back into Gainsborough next week with a live screening of a performance of The Golden Age from Moscow.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

In the 1920’s, The Golden Age cabaret is a favourite nightly haunt.

The young fisherman Boris falls in love with Rita and follows her to the cabaret and realises that she is the beautiful dancer ‘Mademoiselle Margot’, but also the love interest of the local gangster Yashka.

Featuring a score by Shostakovic, the screening is on Sunday, April 7 at 4pm.

Tickets are £19.50 and £17.50 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

