Win! Tickets to live screening of Alan Bennett’s ALlelujah! in Gainsborough

National Theatre Live returns to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next month with a screening of Alan Bennett’s new play Allelujah!.

And we have pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Allelujah! is set in The Beth, an old fashioned cradle-to-grave hospital serving a town on the edge of the Pennines, which is threatened with closure as part of an efficiency drive.

A documentary crew, eager to capture its fight for survival, follows the daily struggle to find beds on the Dusty Springfield Geriatric Ward, and the triumphs of the old people’s choir.

The screening is on Thursday, November 1 at 7pm and tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us who wrote Allelujah! – a) Alan Bennett, b) Gordon Bennett or c) Alan Hansen?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Allelujah! competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, October 29 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found on our website at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.