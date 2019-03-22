Win! Tickets to Gimme Abba tribute show in Gainsborough

Abba tribute group Gimme Abba are coming to Gainsborough.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

After 20 years of performances, Gimme Abba are now established as one of the best loved UK tributes to Abba.

The show comes with a repertoire that draws from the greatest hits of Sweden’s most famous export.

Totalling more than two-hours, the show is jam-packed with all the popular Abba songs in what has developed into more than just another Abba tribute show, reproducing the charismatic stage presence of the flamboyant quartet.

The show is on Saturday, April 6 at 8pm.

Tickets are £19.50 and £17.50 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which country Abba are from – a) France, b) Ireland or c) Sweden?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Gimme Abba competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, April 2 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.