Win! Tickets to Genesis tribute show in Gainsborough

Paying tribute to one of British music’s most successful bands, Mama - An Evening of Genesis Music comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Mama are a five-piece who faithfully reproduce the sights and sounds of a high octane, contemporary Genesis rock concert.

The show takes audiences on a Genesis journey, from their early years with Peter Gabriel as lead singer, through the Phil Collins’ era of the 70’s and 80’s and right up to their final studio album, We Can’t Dance, playing all their biggest hits.

The show is in Gainsborough on Saturday, February 23.

Tickets are £18 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us who was the original lead singer of Genesis - a) Peter Gabriel, b) Peter Kay or c) Peter Capaldi?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Mama Genesis competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, February 19 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.