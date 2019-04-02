Win! Tickets to Funhouse Comedy Club night in Gainsborough

Patrick Monahan and Geoff Norcott will headline the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough next week.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Patrick Monahan blends high energy comedy with hilarious and topical and observations.

And Geoff Norcott is an English comedian who claims to be the only outwardly Conservative party voter on the British comedy circuit.

The line-up is completed by Patrick Draper and MC Barry Dodds.

The show is on Thursday, March 11 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which of these was a legendary comedy star a) Tommy Cooper, b) Henry Cooper or c Yvette Cooper?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Comedy Club competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, April 8 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk.

The editor’s decision is final.