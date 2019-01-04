Win! Tickets to first night of brand new comedy event in Gainsborough

Funhouse Comedy Club, launches its brand new night at Trinity Arts Centre, Gainsborough this month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The first edition of the new Gainsborough comedy night takes place this month

Topping the bill for the first night in Gainsborough will be Mandy Muden, who is a former semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent.

Also on the bill will be Ivan Brackenbury, Adam Hastings and compere Barry Dodds.

The show is on Thursday, January 17 at 8pm (doors open 7.15pm).

Tickets are £15 on the door and £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

Please note: The Comedy Club is likely to contain some strong language and is recommended for over-18s.

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which TV show Mandy Muden appearted on – a) Britain’s Got Talent, b) Britain’s Got Tired or c) Britain’s Got Cold?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put comedy club competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, January 14 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.