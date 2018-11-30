Win! Tickets to EYMS Band’s Christmas show in Gainsborough

A popular fixture on the Gainsborough festive calendar, the East Yorkshire Motor Services Band returns this month with it’s Christmas concert.

And the Standard has a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

The band will present a programme of cheery carols alongside old and new melodies to suit every taste.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, December 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the event, just tell us which of these is the title of a popular Christmas carol – a) Noisy Night, b) Silent Night or c) Quiet Night?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put EYMS Band competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, December 11 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.