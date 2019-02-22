Win! Tickets to encore screening of Bolshoi Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty

An encore screening of Bolshoi Ballet’s production of The Sleeping Beauty is taking place at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this next month.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

Princess Aurora falls under the curse of the evil fairy Carabosse, falling into a deep 100-year sleep, and only the kiss of a prince can break the spell.

A resplendent fairy tale ballet, The Sleeping Beauty features scores of magical characters including fairies, the Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots, and a beautiful young Princess Aurora performed by Olga Smirnova

The screening is on Sunday, March 10 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us which country the Bolshoi Ballet is from - a) Australia, b) USA or c) Russia?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to steve.eyley@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Bolshoi Live competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, March 5 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.