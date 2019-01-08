Win! Tickets to encore screening of Andre Rieu's new year concert

Did you miss the original screening of waltz maestro Andre Rieu's new year concert from Sydney at Trinity Arts Centre earlier this month?

Well worry not because there is an encore screening taking place on Monday, January 21.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for this screening too.

Dubbed ‘the king of waltz’ join André Rieu for a magical evening of music and dance featuring world class singers and surprises.

The encore screening is again at Trinity Arts, this time at 1pm in the afternoon.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets to the encore screening, just tell us which country is Sydney in – a) France, b) India or c) Australia?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Andre Rieu encore concert competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, January 15 will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.