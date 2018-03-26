Win! Tickets to encore of Bolshoi’s Giselle in Gainsborough

An encore screening of Bolshoi Ballet’s production of Giselle is taking place at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this weekend.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the event.

When Giselle learns that her beloved Albrecht is promised to another woman, she dies of a broken heart in his arms.

While Albrecht grieves, she returns from the dead as a Wili, a vengeful spirit meant to make unfaithful men dance until death.

Prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova personifies this ultimate ballerina role in the classical repertoire, alongside the sensational Sergei Polunin as Albrecht, in this chilling, yet luminous ballet that has continued to captivate audiences for more than 150 years at the Bolshoi.

The encore screening is on Sunday, April 8 at 3pm.

Tickets priced £15 and £13 are available from the box office on 01427 676655 or https://bit.ly/2udkpKl

For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the screening, simply tell us which country the Bolshoi Ballet’s home city of Moscow is the capital of – a) France, b) Russia or c)Italy?

Email your answer, together with your name address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Bolshoi Ballet Giselle competition in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Tuesday, April 3.

Normal competition rules apply and the editor’s decision in final.

For terms and conditions, visit the website at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk