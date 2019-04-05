Win! Tickets to Alice in Wonderland in Gainsborough

Children's classic Alice in Wonderland is coming to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month in a brand new family show.

And we have a family ticket to give away for the show's two performances on the day.

Join Alice down the rabbit hole in her magical adventures through Wonderland and meet a whole host of familiar characters, including the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Cheshire Cat and the Queen of Hearts.

The show is on Monday, April 15 at 3pm and 6pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12, or £47 for a family ticket on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a family ticket to a performance of your choice, just tell us what colour is the rabbit in Alice in Wonderland – a) Blue, b) Red or c) White?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk.

Put Alice in Wonderland competition in the subject line and please state which performance you want the tickets for.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Thursday, April 11 at 12noon will win the prize.

