Win! Tickets to 80’s Christmas rock show in Gainsborough

Do you love Bon Jovi, Queen, Aerosmith, Bonnie Tyler, Journey and Guns ‘n’ Roses?

Are you Living on a Prayer and will Never Stop Believing – in Father Christmas?

If you answered ‘yes’, then one hell of a Christmas present is being delivered to Gainsborough.

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for you to be at the party.

That 80’s Rock Show is the ultimate, nostalgia filled rock tribute party paying homage to a classic era.

Join this group of musicians and singers as they performs some of the biggest hits from a host of iconic figures from the 80’s.

These include stadium rock classics from the likes of Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, KISS, Aerosmith, Queen, Whitesnake, Heart, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Journey and more.

There might just be a few festive classics in there too.

Dress up and get set to rock your way into Christmas – 80’s style.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on December 23.

Tickets are £12 (party booking offers available) from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2gwl5Re

To win a pair of tickets to the show, just tell us who is the lead singer of Bon Jovi?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number, to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Festive 80’s Rock Show in the subject line.

Closing date for entries is Monday, December 18.

For terms and conditions, go to www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk