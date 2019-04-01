Win! Family tickets to see The Little Mermaid in Gainsborough

Family adventure The Little Mermaid comes to Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough this month.

And we have a family tickets to give away for both performances at the venue.

Join the Little Mermaid on to help her find her feet with the help of her friend, Crab-Stick and under the guidance of her father, ruler of the sea, make sure the evil Ursula doesn’t steal her voice.

Anyfin’ is possible in this swashbuckling fairy tail.

The show is on Wednesday, April 10 at 1pm and 5pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12, or £47 for a family ticket on 01427 676655 or online.

To win a family ticket to a performance of your choice, ust tell us the name of the Little Mermaid in the hit Disney film of the same name – a) Ariel, b) Persil or c) Bold?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put Little Mermaid competition in the subject line and please state which performance you want the tickets for.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, April 8 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk.

The editor’s decision is final.