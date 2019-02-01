Win! A family ticket to There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly in Gainsborough

Family theatre returns to Gainsborough this month with There Was An Old Woman Who Swallowed A Fly.

And we have a family ticket for four to give away for the show.

Based on Pam Adams’ best-selling book, this magical show has been written especially for grown-ups to enjoy with their children with a feast of songs and colourful animal characters.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, February 21 at 2pm.

Tickets are £9 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a family ticket for the show, just tell us which creature the old lady in the nursery rhyme swallowed first - a) Fly, b) Wasp or c) Bee?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpimedia.co.uk

Put There Was An Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly competition in the subject line.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Monday, February 18 at 12noon will win the prize.

Normal JPI Media competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.