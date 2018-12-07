Win! A family ticket to The Santa Show in Gainsborough

The Santa Show returns to Gainsborough this Christmas.

And we have a family ticket to give away for each of the four performances.

The Santa Show comes to Gainsborough this month

Everyone is busy getting ready for Santa’s Christmas party – but Jack Frost has been up to mischief and wants to stop the fun.

Help get the party back on track in an adventure full of fun, festive songs and games and then meet Santa afterwards.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on December 23 and Christmas Eve at 10.30am and 1pm on both days.

Tickets are £10.50 for children (includes present) and £7 for adults on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk

To win a family ticket to a show, just tell us which of Santa’s reindeer has a bright red nose?

Email your answer, together with your name, address and daytime contact number to john.smith@jpress.co.uk

Put Santa Show show competition in the subject line and please indicate which performance you want the ticket for.

The prize is supplied by the theatre, you must agree on your email entry that you accept us passing on your details to the promoter, should you be chosen as a winner.

The first correct entry drawn after the closing date for entries of noon on Tuesday, December 18 will win the prize.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply and terms and conditions can be found at www.gainsboroughstandard.co.uk

The editor’s decision is final.