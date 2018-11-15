Win a family ticket to see Only Fools and Horses’ Marlene in panto at Mansfield Palace Theatre Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs panto coming to Mansfield Palace Theatre, pictured is Sue Holderness as the Wicked Queen Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to panto we go with a prize offer which your family will love. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is this year’s magical attraction at Mansfield Palace Theatre. Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan are live in Lincolnshire Comedy star Dane Baptise has a date with G.O.D. in Lincoln