West End Harry Potter star Theo Ancient holding special drama workshop for kids prior to Gainsborough show

Star of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the West End, Theo Ancient stars in the The Shy Manifesto at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough next week.

And he is offering the chance for children to take part in a special drama workshop at the venue before the show.

The Shy Manifesto is a bittersweet coming-of-age comedy drama about a shy boy, Callum, who is fed up of constantly being told to come out of his shell. He delivers his manifesto, exploring adolescence, isolation, self-loathing and sexuality.

His irreverent lightness of touch, and multi- rolling as the other characters in his story endear him to the audience, encouraging us that we, too, can be proud to be shy.

Craig Sanders Trinity Arts Centre Manager said: “At Trinity Arts Centre, we pride ourselves on bringing household names to Gainsborough and we are the only venue in Lincolnshire to have secured him for this performance.

“Theo is also passionate about bringing drama opportunities to all children, which is why we are thrilled he will be running a drama workshop at the theatre prior to the show.

The show is on Tuesday, February 12 at 8pm with the workshop taking place beforehand from 4.15pm to 6pm.

To register for the workshop, contact Craig Sanders on 01427 675138 or craig.sanders@west-lindsey.gov.uk

Tickets for the main show are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk