Wednesday Singers are getting spectacularly festive

The Wednesday Singers are presenting a Christmas Spectacular at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this month.

Presented in association with www.WeDoItInTheDark.com, this is a show full of Christmas songs, comedy and dances.

Most of the songs you will know but there are sure to be ones you’ve never heard before .

And comedy comes in the shape of a mini potted panto – will Noddy survive Christmas?

The show is on Saturday, December 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 from the box office on 0844 854 2776 or online at http://bit.ly/2na8U2L