Waltz into 2019 with Andre Rieu’s new year concert from Sydney

Start 2019 in glorious style at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough with a screening of Andre Rieu’s New Year’s Concert from Sydney.

Dubbed ‘the king of waltz’ André Rieu will bring to millions of fans across the world, his new year’s concert recorded live in Australia.

Andre Rieu

Join the Dutch maestro, for a magical evening of music and dance featuring world class singers and surprises.

With show tunes, classical music and plenty of festive fun to get 2019 off and running.

The screening is at Trinity Arts on Saturday, January 5 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk