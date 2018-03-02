Walk on for a night Frankie Valli classics in Lincoln

The story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons comes to Lincoln Drill Hall next week in the hit show Walk Like a Man.

For more than a decade Walk Like A Man has been touring the world, paying tribute to one of the most successful rock & roll bands in history.

The show is packed with classic hits, including Sherry, Let’s Hang On, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, My Eyes Adored You, December 63 (Oh What A Night), Bye Bye Baby, Who Loves You and more.

The show is on Friday, March 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £32, £22 and £12 from the box office on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2EXuFLI