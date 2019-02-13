Unravelling Wilburys are rolling into Gainsborough for tribute show

The Unravelling Wilburys are live in Gainsborough this weekend with their tribute show to 80’s supergroup The Travelling Wilburys.

The set list includes all the classic Wilbury songs like as End Of The Line, Handle With Care, The Devil’s Been Busy, Last Night, Tweeter And The Monkey Man, She’s My Baby, Heading For The Light.

The show also features some solo classics from the Wilburys’ legendary members George Harrison, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, February 16.

Tickets are £20 and £18 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk