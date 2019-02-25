Twirlywoos Live is coming to Lincoln

CBeebies favourites the Twirlywoos are coming to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next month.

A brand new live show, Twirlywoos Live features all the show’s regular characters with mischief, music and plenty of surprises.

Zoe Bourn, the show’s writer, saud: “We have purposely stayed close to the TV format so our little audience members will feel safe and familiar with what they’re seeing.

“But they can expect a very different experience as we invite them into the action and bring the Twirlywoos magic to life all around them.

The show is in Lincoln on Sunday, March 10 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets are £13, £11 and £4 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk