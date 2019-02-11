TV stars headline comedy club in Gainsborough

Britain’s Got Talent favourite Daliso Chaponda and Upstart Crow star Rob Rouse head the line-up for the Funhouse Comedy Club in Gainsborough this week.

Daliso Chaponda has become a big hit in the UK since he finished third on Britain’s Got Talent in 2017.

Meanwhile, Rob Rouse has been starring alongside David Mitchell, Harry Enfield and Liza Tarbuck in Ben Elton’s Shakespeare sitcom Upstart Crow on BBC2.

Joining them on the bill will be Hannah Silvester, while Barry Dodds will be compere for the night.

The show is on Thursday, February 14 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 on the door or £10 in advance on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk