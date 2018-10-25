TV man Chris Packham is live in the county twice

TV presenter and naturalist Chris Packham has two live dates in Lincolnshire next week.

On Wednesday, October 31 at 6pm, he is presenting the free public lecture and animal demonstration All About Bats and Owls, exploring how both bats and owls play a vital ecological role.

The event is free but pre-booking is required on 01522 837600.

Then on Thursday, November 1, he is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe as part of his current live tour, An Evening With Chris Packham.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £28.70 on lan 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk