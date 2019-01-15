Touch of Class to sign off from panto with The Snow Queen

Gainsborough theatre group Touch of Class is heading into panto land again this month – and it will be the final visit.

The group will be performing The Snow Queen on January 25 and 26 at Sturton by Stow Village Hall.

And after more than 25 years, group members have decided this will be the last pantomime they perform.

However, while it is the last panto, it is definitely not the end of Touch of Class, which will still perform plays and reviews throughout the year.

Performances of The Snow Queen are at 7.30pm both nights, plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are on £5 and £4 on the door or 01427 788554.