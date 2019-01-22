Touch of Class presenting The Snow Queen in Sturton

Gainsborough theatre group Touch of Class is heading into panto land again this week – and it will be the final visit.

The group will be performing The Snow Queen on Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26 at Sturton by Stow Village Hall.

And after more than 25 years, group members have decided this will be the last pantomime they perform.

Sue Leonard, one of the show’s co-producers, said, ‘It has been a difficult decision to make but after 25-plus years we have all decided it is time to hang up our glittery tights and princess dresses because most of the ladies are of a certain age and we would like to go out on top after so many successful and happy years.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us and hope to see lots of people for this final flurry of panto colour and laughs.

“So come along and enter the kingdom of the Snow Queen and dwell on the struggle between good and evil and surround yourself with the magical feel of a land immersed in snow and ice, whilst all the time you have the warmth within the village hall to keep your hands free to clap.”

However, while it is the last pantomime, it is definitely not the end of Touch of Class as an active drama group as it will still perform plays and reviews throughout the year at Sturton.

Performances of The Snow Queen are at 7.30pm both nights, plus a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are on £5 and £4 on the door or 01427 788554.