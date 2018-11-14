Tom Binns live in Lincoln on Everyman tour

Multi-award-winning comedian Tom Binns is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week with his new show Everyman.

The show is on Friday, November 16 and doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £10 on 0871 2200260 www.engineshed.co.uk

Please note: This event is for over-14s only.