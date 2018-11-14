Tom Binns live in Lincoln on Everyman tour Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Multi-award-winning comedian Tom Binns is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week with his new show Everyman. The show is on Friday, November 16 and doors open at 7pm. Comedian Tom Binns is live in Lincoln this week Tickets are £10 on 0871 2200260 www.engineshed.co.uk Please note: This event is for over-14s only. Comedy star Dane Baptise has a date with G.O.D. in Lincoln