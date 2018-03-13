Time for Teletubbies in Lincoln

Teletubbies Live comes to Lincoln next week
Teletubbies Live comes to Lincoln next week

The iconic Teletubbies are coming to Lincoln next week in their first ever theatre show created especially for little ones.

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland.

Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and Sun Baby as well as popular features from the TV series and brand new songs.

Featuring full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, songs and actions, the show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Wednesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 22.

Tickets are £16 (£29 family ticket) on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2xhWYiL