Time for Teletubbies in Lincoln

The iconic Teletubbies are coming to Lincoln next week in their first ever theatre show created especially for little ones.

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland.

Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and Sun Baby as well as popular features from the TV series and brand new songs.

Featuring full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, songs and actions, the show is at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Wednesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 22.

Tickets are £16 (£29 family ticket) on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2xhWYiL