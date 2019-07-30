Your chance to meet Henry VIII in Gainsborough

The school holidays are upon us but do not worry as Gainsborough Old Hall has plenty planned to keep the kids amused and entertained all summer long, writes Victoria Mason-Hines.

The ever popular Friday Fun Club starts this week and continues through the month with sessions on August 2, August 9 and August 16.

The fun club offers families a chance to have a go at exciting and fun crafts guided by our staff with something different to take away each week.

On the weekend of August 17 and 18, the Old Hall will be welcoming a very special guest to Gainsborough, King Henry VIII.

Hear his tales and discover how to meet and greet the King with fascinating stories for young and old.

Petition the King and be granted a Royal pardon or privilege, let the King decide.

‘Audiences’ with the King run throughout the day.

In August 1541, Henry VIII, visited Gainsborough Old Hall whilst on a progress from London to York.

The Great Progress, as it was called, was organised at speed after a conspiracy against the King was uncovered in Yorkshire that year.

It was armed and three times the size of a normal progress – and it travelled further than any royal progress had done for more than 50 years.

The aim of the progress was shock and awe – to show the power of the King, establish his authority, and to gain the submission of all his subjects

Henry VIII was accompanied by his fifth wife, Katherine Howard, and in Gainsborough he was lavishly entertained by the Burgh family.

Thomas Burgh had been Henry’s bodyguard as a young man, and later became Lord Chamberlain to Anne Boleyn, travelling in the royal barge to her coronation, before eventually giving evidence against her during her trial and shocking fall from grace.

Thomas’s eldest son was wedded to the young Catherine Parr, many years before her eventual marriage to King Henry.

So come and meet England’s most famous king and ask him your burning questions.

Just be careful not to lose your head.