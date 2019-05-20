Old Hall will be a key part of Mayflower 400 celebrations

Gainsborough Old Hall has been working on a number of projects related to the anniversary year of the sailing on the Mayflower in 2020, writes Victoria Mason-Hines.

The Mayflower 400 events programme will share the values of migration, tolerance, freedom and democracy and tell the story of a ship and its passengers – a group of people that a remarkable 30 million plus US citizens have descended from.

It is the story of these passengers and the people who inspired them to make this incredible journey that we want to tell as they came from here.

Some of the Separatists are thought to have worshipped clandestinely at Gainsborough Old Hall with the permission of its sympathetic owner, merchant William Hickman.

Their preacher, John Smyth, was a strong influence on the Mayflower Pilgrims, and is generally considered to have later been a founder of the Baptist churches.

Smyth had a large congregation of 60 or 70 people meeting secretly and in 1606, they formally separated from the state church.

Two groups formed – one in Gainsborough and one in Scrooby under the care of a like-minded preacher Richard Clifton, the former rector of Babworth.

As the authorities intensified their crackdown on the Separatists, Smyth slipped away from Gainsborough in 1607, heading for The Netherlands.

The Mayflower story is the basis for The Imagination Museum: Mayflower 400 – a dance theatre project at the Old Hall on Saturday, May 25 at 11.30am and 2pm.

Three eccentric tour-guide characters work in The Imagination Museum.

They greet the audience and introduce them to an imaginative world of movement inspired by the historic journey from England to America aboard the Mayflower in 1620.

These performances will be followed by dance workshops and craft activities we hope to see you all there to find out more about the town’s part in this important story.