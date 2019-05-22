Marshall’s Yard backs Market Rasen’s biggest raceday of the year

Marshall’s Yard shopping centre in Gainsborough is backing one of the biggest horse-racing meetings of the year in the district.

For it has agreed to sponsor the Style Awards on Ladies’ Day at Market Rasen on Saturday, July 20.

The big day, held in association with Lincs FM, features one of the most important Jumps races of the summer, the Betway Summer Plate Handicap Chase.

Broadcast live on ITV, it always attracts one of the largest crowds of the year to the Lincolnshire track.

Racegoers will be encouraged to dress to impress and enter the Marshall’s Yard Style Awards for the chance to win £5,000 in prizes.

There will also be fashion shows throughout the afternoon, while Marshall’s Yard will be offering special offers and discounts for its stores.

Alison Shipperbottom, the manager of the shopping centre, said: “We are thrilled to be involved.

“We have arranged for some fantastic prizes to give away, so we hope the standard of the entries is high.”

Nadia Powell, general manager of Market Rasen racecourse, said: “Ladies’ Day is one of the most popular social and sporting occasions of the year in Lincolnshire.

“This year’s Style Awards will be bigger and better than ever, and we are delighted to be working with Marshall’s Yard to put on a great show for our visitors.”