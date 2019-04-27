Harlem Globetrotters basketball team bounces into Sheffield and Nottingham

Harlem Globetrotters, the legendary basketball team, will showcase their dazzling skills in Sheffield and Nottingham during their world tour. They will be performing at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena today (Saturday, April 27) and at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Monday, April 29.

The Globetrotters’ one-of-a-kind show is unrivalled in the world of family entertainment. Every game will feature incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequalled fan interaction.

Continuing the traditions of the Globetrotter teams that have preceded them, their combination of athleticism and showmanship as well as skill and slapstick comedy has been entertaining audiences for approaching 100 years.

Founded in the 1920s, the Globetrotters first came to real worldwide prominence in the 1970s. In the team’s peak years, they had their own animated TV series that made the likes of Curly, Tex, Geese and Meadowlark Lemon household names.

Thirty-three NBA Championships is all the proof that both the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers need to lay claim as the biggest team basketball but in terms of worldwide recognition, few can even come close to the Globetrotters.

Celebrities as diverse as Nelson Mandela and Pope Francis to Usain Bolt and Lionel Messi have in the past been made honorary Globetrotters members.

Today, the team’s latest incarnation play an average of 450 live events in more than 120 countries a year. At 5ft 2ins, Too Tall Hall has the distinction of being one of the shortest players in Harlem Globetrotters history.

When asked whom it would be fun to trade places with for a day, Too Tall said: "The player on the other team that is guarding me - I wonder how it feels."

Photo by Daniel Munoz/Getty Images.