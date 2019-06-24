Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society raise their voices in song for Sister Act

Gainsborough Musical Theatre Society will be unveiling their production of Sister Act next week.

The show, which runs at Trinity Arts Centre from July 2 to 6, is the culmination of five months of intensive rehearsals.

Sister Act is a musical comedy based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film suitable for all ages, filled with laugh out loud moments and also moments that will make you shed a tear.

The story focuses on a nightclub singer called Deloris who is witness to a shooting which she reports to police. An officer decides that she needs to go into a witness protection programme and the best place for her to hide out is in a convent.

Deloris is in for a massive culture shock when she enters the convent and finds that she cannot smoke, drink alcohol or wear her flashy outfits.

She clashes with the Mother Superior but the atmosphere between them thaws when Deloris works wonders with the choir, teaching the nuns how to sing in key and on time.

With music written by Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Tangled) it’s sure to rock the pews. Songs such as Raise Your Voice, Lady In the Long Black Dress and Spread the Love Around will be stuck in your head for days after seeing this wonderful, heartwarming, hilarious show. You won’t want to miss this!

Tickets cost £15 with ten percent discount for groups. Call 01427 676655 or book online at www.trinityarts.co.uk

