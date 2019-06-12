Array of activities to mark 150th year of Lincolnshire Show

The 150th anniversary of the Lincolnshire Show is being celebrated with a spectacular array of activities staged by West Lindsey District Council.

Visitors are being urged to pop along to the council‘s marquee at next week’s show to find out about the activities that are running throughout the year.

They can chat to councillors and council officers about the district’s services, and also find out how they can get involved in a range of community events.

Coun Steve England, chairman of the council, said: “The show is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate West Lindsey and everything it has to offer. I look forward to speaking to members of the public and to hosting guests at a civic reception during the show. Please come along to say hello.”

Among the events the council plans to showcase is a photographic competition and the annual Christmas pantomime, ‘Mother Goose’, at the Trinity Arts Centre. There will even be the chance to have a selfie taken with the star of the panto, Princess Pricilla.

The Lincolnshire Show, which takes place next Wednesday and Thursday, boasts a huge selection of entertainment and exhibitors, offering an eclectic mix of farm life, horticulture, food and shopping.