The Wild Murphys bring Irish music and craic to Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal

Join The Wild Murphys for one glorious night of Irish music when One Night In Dublin comes to the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln.

The stage will be transformed into Murphy’s pub on July 11 for an evening of high-energy music and a little bit of Irish craic.

Playing a mix of traditional and contemporary music that will have audience’s hands clapping and toes tapping, The Wild Murphys will perform songs from The Dubliners, The Fureys, The Pogues, Van Morrison, The Dropkick Murphys, Daniel O’Donnell, and many more.

The seven-piece live band is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys and the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball on fiddle.

In their own inimitable style, they will celebrate Irish classics with tracks including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights, Wild Rover and Molly Malone, to name just a few.

Wild Murphys founder Middi Murphy said: “We love putting our spin on songs that people know and love and giving them a different version to hear and sing along to. If you’ve ever been on a holiday abroad and walked past an Irish pub, heard the music and thought “I must go in there” then that’s what we’re all about!

“I grew up with Irish music, my Dad loved it and played it all day long! He used to go over to Ireland a lot to see the bands and then when the bands came over to the UK he’d sneak me into the clubs to see them.

“I’ve always sung and played Irish music and songs, It’s one of the few things I’m quite good in at life!

“I spent years playing in the Irish theme pubs all over Europe and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else, there’s something so ‘all-encompassing’ about this music – it doesn’t matter where you’re from or how old you are, it’s music anyone can enjoy.”

The audience is invited to come over, kick back in Murphy’s Pub, sing along, and imagine

themselves back in Temple Bar as Middi and his band provide the entertainment for the evening.

Tickets are priced £23 to see One Night in Dublin at the New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, on Thursday, July 11. To book, call 01522 519999 or go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk.



