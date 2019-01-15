The Strictly boys are back in town at the Baths Hall

Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaz Skorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing their new live show Here Come The Boys to Lincolnshire this summer.

Strictly’s rock stars of dance will battle each other in Latin, Ballroom, commercial and contemporary – and they need you to decide the champion.

From J.Lo to Bruno Mars, Michael Jackson to Gloria Estefan, dance anthems to club classics, all three will break out their finest moves, accompanied by a live percussionist and flamenco guitarist, with live vocals from Elizabeth Troy (formerly with Clean Bandit).

This show will be unlike any live Strictly show.

Directed and choreographed by Gareth Walker, co-choreographed by Janette Manrara and from the producers of Rip it Up and Remembering Fred, Here Come The Boys visits The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on July 18.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, January 18 from 10.30am on 0844 8440444 or www.bathshall.co.uk

Fifty limited meet and greet tickets will also be available – contact the box office for details.