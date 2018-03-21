The Stranglers are being definitive in Lincoln

Punk legends The Stranglers are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln this week on The Definitive Tour.

With the vast catalogue of material that the Stranglers have in their recorded arsenal, it is never easy to decide exactly which songs to bring together on record or perform live on tour.

But for this new tour, the band will present their ‘definitive collection’, timed to coincide with the planned re-release of their first seven albums originally issued on the UA and EMI/Liberty labels.

One of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups, The Stranglers are riding high on the crest of a resurgent wave of popularity.

They continue to thrive on the live circuit and their existing large and loyal fan base has swelled in recent years as new converts join the ranks.

With record-breaking, sell-out shows and festival appearances throughout the UK and the rest of the world, public demand to hear and see the group has never been so high.

For this new tour, the band is being joined by Therapy? as their special guests.

One of the most uncompromising, creative and individualistic bands of their generation, Therapy? made a spectacular breakthrough in 1994 with their multi hit-spawning album, Troublegum, which clocked up a cool million sales worldwide.

The group are expecting to release their 15th album this year and have spent much of the past year performing a series of critically-acclaimed acoustic dates.

The gig is at the Engine Shed on Friday, March 23.

Tickets are available on 0844 8110051 or www.gigsandtours.com