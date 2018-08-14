The South are coming north for Lincolnshire date

The South return to Lincolnshire this autumn on their latest UK tour.

When great British pop institution, The Beautiful South split in 2007, most members of the band didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments just yet.

The South feature former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since Dave Hemingway the original singer, left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.

They play the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and bring back the full flavour and excitement with the nine-piece live band.

After a successful year of touring the country doing the theatre and festival circuit, The South are feeling rejuvenated and ready to keep carrying on regardless.

The live show keeps alive all those timeless songs such as chart-topping single A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes Is Back, Good as Gold, Don’t Marry Her plus many more singles and album tracks, as well as featuring a few choice South originals.

All performed again live, these songs span an impressive 20 year career starting way back in 1989.

The South are in Lincolnshire on October 14 when they play the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Tickets are £25.30 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk

Follow the Baths Hall on Twitter at @TheBathsHall