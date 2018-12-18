The Santa Show is having a party in Gainsborough

The Santa Show returns to Gainsborough this weekend.

Everyone is busy getting ready for Santa’s party – but Jack Frost is up to mischief.

The Santa Show comes to Gainsborough this weekend

Dotty the elf’s decorations have gone missing, Dasher the reindeer’s party games are broken and what has happened to Pompom the penguin’s Christmas music?

Help get the party back on track in an adventure full of fun, festive songs and games and meet Santa afterwards.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Sunday, December 23 and Christmas Eve at 10.30am and 1pm on both days.

Tickets are £10.50 for children (includes present) and £7 for adults on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk