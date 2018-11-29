The Overtones are back in Lincolnshire with new Christmas tour

The Overtones return to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week with their brand new tour.

Initially, they were a harmony group called Lexi Joe.

They failed to make the final stages of The X Factor in 2009, but were then discovered by a Warner Bros Records’ talent scout while working as decorators in a shop, singing during their tea break.

The band has performed in Scunthorpe for the last three years and sold out in advance each time.

This latest appearance will be on Tuesday, December 4 at 6.30pm.

Tickets are on £25 to £44 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk