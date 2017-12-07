The Overtones are back for Christmas at the Baths Hall

The Overtones are returning to Lincolnshire this weekend, just in time for Christmas.

Following a sell-out show at The Baths Hall last year, the band will be back at the Scunthorpe venue again on Sunday, December 10 with their show Christmas With The Overtones.

The Overtones have firmly established themselves as one of the UK’s favourite vocal harmony groups.

Since breaking through in 2010 with their debut Good Ol’ Fashioned Love, the group has established their reputation as an act with the unique ability to deliver consistently uplifting music infused with exquisitely crafted vocal harmonies.

It’s no wonder that they have now sold more than a million records and had five UK top five albums.

At the Baths Hall they will be back celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with a stocking rammed full of Christmas crackers in the shape of good old festive classics such as White Christmas, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and Let It Snow.

The Overtones’ Christmas tour has become a staple fixture in everyone’s Christmas party season.

And this year will be no different.

Doors open at 6.30pm on the night.

Tickets priced from £22.50 (booking fee may apply) are available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2vf11vc