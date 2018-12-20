The Nutcracker is beaming into Gainsborough for a festive treat

A festive classic to end the year with comes to Gainsborough this month with an encore screening of The Nutcracker at Trinity Arts Centre.

Presented by the world renowned Bolshoi Ballet, the screening is part of the Bolshoi Live series and is a performance from Moscow.

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s Christmas is transformed by a visit from Drosselmeyer, a mysterious magician and maker of magical toys. Drosselmeyer longs to break a curse that has turned his nephew into a nutcracker doll.

Before Marie, the nutcracker doll is transformed into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey.

But before they can leave the magical land, they must confront the Mouse King, whose army is threatening Marie.

Christmas would not be complete without this tale full of magic, dancing snowflakes and dolls that have come to life.

As famous for Tchaikovsky’s memorable score as it is for the dancing itself, The Nutcracker features pieces like Waltz of the Snowflakes and The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Tchaikovsky’s timeless score is added to by the choreography and libretto of the renowned and award-winning Russian choregrapher Yuri Grigorovich.

Performed by the Bolshoi Ballet’s principal dancers, soloists and Corps de Ballet the encore performance is at Trinity Arts Centre on Sunday, December 30 at 3pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk