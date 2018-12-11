The Love Machine is firing up for a Christmas special in Gainsborough

The festive party comes to Gainsborough this week with The Love Machine Christmas Show.

This new show features some of the greatest love-related songs of all time.

Starting in the 50’s with the American songbook, the show goes on through the 60’s pop and Motown eras, and then on to the 70’s disco years.

There are many festive favourites too like Santa Claus Is Coming To Town and White Christmas.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre on Thursday, December 13 at 8pm.

Tickets are £22.50 on 01427 676655 or www.trinityarts.co.uk